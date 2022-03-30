No Changes For Oilers’ Lineup Versus Kings

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Woodcroft will stick with same lineup.



Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Brassard-RNH-Archibald

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie



Koskinen — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) March 30, 2022

The Oilers will ice the same lineup as they did on Monday against the Arizona Coyotes. A lineup that is responsible for putting up six goals on a hapless Coyotes club, tonight will likely be a taller ask from an Oilers club looking to catch the Kings in the standings tonight.

Zack Kassian and Devin Shore will once again be the scratches tonight. It’s Kassian’s second scratch in a row. Kassian logged 13:37 in Saturday’s loss to the Calgary Flames and eleven in Thursday’s win over the Sharks, but had been under eight minutes in the three previous. Shore played eleven minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Flames, he was under 10 in his last two.

Josh Archibald and Derek Ryan will once again fill 3 and 4 RW. Archibald played a season high 13:33 in Monday’s win, Ryan played nearly twelve minutes and picked up an assist.

Mikko Koskinen will be back in net for the Oilers tonight. Koskinen stopped all but one of Arizona’s 32 shots en route to his 24th win of the season. A win tonight will tie him with his career high set in 2018-19 when he went 25-21-6.

Edmonton hosts the LA Kings tonight at 7:30 MT.