GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

30 March 2022

Rogers Place

730 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

PICKING UP THE W

Two goals from Ryan McLeod helped lead the Oilers to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Leon Draisaitl and Jesse Puljujärvi each had two points, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 shots en route to his 24th win of the season. It was a badly needed win after Saturday’s debacle in Calgary; the Oilers will again be tested tonight by a club they’re trying to catch.

The Kings sit two points ahead of Edmonton in the standings, the Oilers have a game in hand. A regulation win will tie both of these teams with 81 points. It’s a big one for the Oilers, no doubt. Can they pick up two points tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“It was really important that we learned a lesson from our last game...We really wanted to bounce back. It was an embarrassing game on Saturday, and I think we got exactly the result that we needed. Not just the result, but the way that we played. We didn’t give any odd-man rushes, we played well. That was the most important thing, with the two points.”

Source

That’s Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen after his club’s 6-1 win over the Coyotes on Monday.

In Monday’s game preview, I had mentioned that the Oilers were going to have to make a statement after laying an egg on Saturday. Against a Coyotes club that was on the second night of a back-to-back, the Oilers did exactly what they had to do. Koskinen had a bounce back game as well, and it all worked out for Edmonton on Monday.

THE KINGS ARE SAYING

“Well, we weren’t good from minute one on...We were chasing it, so there was doubt right away. But where was the dagger? Probably the blocked shot that went [the other way], Eberle’s goal. Had a little bit of momentum.”

Source

That’s Kings head coach Todd McLellan after dropping a 6-1 contest to the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Like everything in life, it all comes back to Jordan Eberle. The Kings will no doubt be ill-tempered after laying an egg in Seattle on Monday. Edmonton needs to be prepared for a club that’s likely to respond with their A-game.

HAVE SOME OF THIS