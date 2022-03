This is a big one. A regulation win for the Oilers will tie LA in the standings.

30 March 2022

Rogers Place

730 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

After a bounce-back win against the Coyotes, the Oilers will have a golden opportunity to catch LA in the standings with a win tonight.