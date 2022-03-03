GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Chicago Blackhawks

03 March 2022

United Center

630 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Oilers

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Second City Hockey

The Oilers close out their five game road trip in Chicago. They’ll look to pick up their third on this trip with sixty solid minutes. After a shutting out the Flyers in Philadelphia, can the Oilers turn in another solid performance?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Mikko Koskinen will start in goal for the Oilers . Koskinen played a perfect game on Tuesday against the Flyers, stopping 39 total shots en route to a shutout. Can the Oilers get an encore performance today?

. Koskinen played a perfect game on Tuesday against the Flyers, stopping 39 total shots en route to a shutout. Can the Oilers get an encore performance today? Jonathan Toews will make his return to the Blackhawk lineup after being out for a month. Hawks captain Jonathan Toews’ last game before suffering a concussion was January 26th, a game against the Red Wings. Toews is a welcome site for the Hawks, he was cleared to play earlier today.

Hawks captain Jonathan Toews’ last game before suffering a concussion was January 26th, a game against the Red Wings. Toews is a welcome site for the Hawks, he was cleared to play earlier today. The Blackhawks have not played since Sunday. A quick start for the Oilers is always in fashion. Chicago hasn’t played since Sunday, a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Can the Oilers start building a lead early?

A win tonight would put Edmonton right alongside with LA in the Pacific for second place.