EXTENDED: Two More Years For Seth Griffith

Oilers forward Seth Griffith has a new deal.

It’s a two-way, two year deal lasting through the 2023-24 season.

Griffith leads the Bakersfield Condors right now with 52 points in 40 games (20-32-52), he’s appeared in just one game for the Oilers so far this year. A fifth round selection in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Griffith signed a similar deal in October 2020 to hop from Winnipeg to Edmonton. It’s a solid deal that comes with zero risk to the Oilers. Griffith will continue to put points up in Bakersfield, and can appear in Edmonton to spell an injury if that time comes.

Griffith was named AHL Player of the Month for the month of January 2022 by putting up 18 points over 9 games, including a five assist day on January 19th against the Tucson Roadrunners. He followed up with a 14-point effort in February over a dozen games. At 29 years of age, there’s good reason to think he’ll keep it up until the end of his contract.