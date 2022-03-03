Mikko Koskinen To Start Against Chicago

Mikko Koskinen will tend the net for the Oilers as they face off against Chicago tonight.

Koskinen will get the start after a perfect outing against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, a night that saw Koskinen turn aside 39 shots for his first shutout since 2019.

Koskinen has had a very good stretch of games recently. He’s 7-0-1 in his last eight starts, good for a .934 SV% over that time. Add a shutout to the mix, and he’s playing at a high level of confidence recently.

Koskinen (19-8-2, .905 SV% / 3.02 GAA / 1 SO) will have the opportunity to record his 20th win of the season tonight. He’ll be up against Marc-Andre Fleury (16-19-4, .911 SV% / 2.83 GAA / 4 SO).

The Oilers are in Chicago for tonight’s game, puck drop is at 6:30 MT. Join us for wall-to-wall coverage up to, during and after the game.