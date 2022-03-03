GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Chicago Blackhawks

03 March 2022

United Center

630 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Oilers

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Second City Hockey

STOPPING ALL

Mikko Koskinen had a 39-save performance, while the Oilers got goals from Leon Draisaitl, Kailer Yamamoto and an empty-netter from Connor McDavid en route to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Blackhawks. Oilers are 2-2 on their current road trip, they’ll look to close it out with a win in Chicago tonight. The Blackhawks are coming off a shutout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, they’d love to change their tune. Can the Oilers close out their trip with a bang?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I’ve been feeling pretty good all year...But when you’re winning games, the confidence is growing. It’s going higher right now because we’re winning, and I’ll try to keep it that way.”

That’s Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen after his 39-save shutout performance over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The shutout is Mikko Koskinen’s first since 2019.

Everything is firing on all cylinders for Mikko Koskinen right now. He’s 7-0-1 over his last starts, and he’s got a plenty good .934 SV% to go with it. It’s a no-brainer to play him tonight.

THE BLACKHAWKS ARE SAYING

“We just didn’t capitalize on our chances. I think we had lots of good looks on a couple of power plays, couple of good chances in the first, they get the lead and we kind of go from there. I think sometimes it feels like you get these chances and they just aren’t going in. We kind of got down and couldn’t’ fight back in it. Disappointing, obviously.”

That’s Dylan Strome after the Blackhawks failed to score a single goal in their 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

The Blackhawks had just enjoyed an eight-goal outburst against the New Jersey Devils prior to running into Jordan Binnington and the Blues on Sunday. Chicago has not won two in a row dating back to mid-January.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

#Blackhawks’ Marc-Andre Fleury is reportedly leaning towards finishing the season in Chicago.



The previous regime promised Fleury they wouldn’t move him unless he wanted to, and GM Kyle Davidson plans on honoring that agreement: https://t.co/fTJWxMbhg1 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 3, 2022