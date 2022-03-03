TRADE: Goaltender Alex Stalock Traded To San Jose For Future Considerations

The Oilers have traded goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations.

Alex Stalock appeared in 38 games with the Minnesota Wild back in 2019-20 and hasn’t seen the crease since. He was acquired off the waiver wire just over a year ago. He was later determined to have developed a case of myocarditis, or an inflammation of the heart. With medical clearance, he had begun his comeback attempt in Bakersfield. After a handful of games, he’s headed back to where it all began in San Jose.

In five games with the Condors, Stalock posted a 3-1 record, an .862 SV% and a 3.81 GAA.

Stalock joins a Sharks club that’s got some question marks in goal. Adin Hill is just coming off an injury (he’s been out for a month), and James Reimer was pulled from his last start with a lower body injury. If Hill can’t go this weekend, there’s at least a chance that Alex Stalock could find himself back in the Sharks’ net, some six years later after his last game while still a member of San Jose.

As for the Oilers, that leaves Stuart Skinner and Ilya Konovalov in Bakersfield for now. Good luck to Alex Stalock as he looks to make it back to The Show™.