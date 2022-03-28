Oilers Tame Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers routed the Arizona Coyotes to the tune of a 6-1 victory on Monday night. Ryan McLeod was excellent with a pair of goals and three points while Leon Draisaitl continued his crusade to the top of the NHL scoring race with his 48th of the year.

It was a game that the Oilers needed to win and they made no mistake.

First Period:

Edmonton wasn’t taking any chances in falling behind in this one. Despite failing to record a shot in the first four minutes, Connor McDavid made sure to make the first one count. A failed clearing attempt by the Coyotes led to Jesse Puljujarvi finding an open McDavid who waited out Karel Vejmelka to roof a backhander into the net. 1-0 Oilers.

Edmonton looked to extend that lead a few moments later with the game’s first powerplay. It was a wicked two minutes for the Oilers as they peppered Vejmelka with shots but they couldn’t quite find the back of the net. There were no goals but it was still momentum building.

It paid off a shift later as Ryan McLeod shot the puck from behind the net and it bounced off Vejmelka and into the net. It was McLeod’s seventh of the year and the Oilers second of the period as Edmonton moved to a 2-0 lead.

Arizona would get their own chance on the powerplay with just over five minutes left to go in the frame. Clayton Keller capitalized on it as he sent a shot from the right circle that tipped off Zach Hyman’s stick and into the net. Oilers lead cut to 2-1 as they go into the second period defending a one-goal lead.

Second Period:

Edmonton got an early chance to restore their two-goal lead with a powerplay. They would do just that as McLeod found a seam for a breakaway and beat Vejmelka five-hole. It’s a two-goal night for #71 giving the Oilers a 3-1 lead.

McLeod would nearly make it a hattrick on another PP chance a few minutes later but Vejmelka was able to get a shoulder on the puck.

Warren Foegele joined in on the fun after banging in a rebound off a Tyson Barrie point shot. McLeod added an assist to his night. the Oilers start to run away with a 4-1 lead. That lead was almost cut to 4-2 as Keller had a wide-open net that Koskinen was somehow able to come across and absolutely rob him. A save-of-the-year candidate as the big Finn protects Edmonton’s lead.

Hyman made that save a little bit more impressive by scoring a goal of his by pouncing on a rebound. Vejmelka was doing a good job keeping pucks in close for the first half of the period but a few bad rebounds cost him. Edmonton goes up 5-1 in the late goings of the second.

Third Period:

It wasn’t quite the scoring bonanza that the second period was, but the third period did have some intrigue. Evander Kane was the early story as he was getting into some penalty trouble. He started the period in the box due to an altercation late in the second. He followed that up with three more successive trips to the box on for interference and a pair of tripping calls respectively.

Leon Draisaitl was able to finally get on the board after sniffing around the net all night. He deposited the puck into an open after a fantastic feed from Puljujarvi. The goal wads Draisaitl’s 48th of the season, tying him for the league lead with Auston Matthews. Edmonton running Arizona out of the building with a 6-1 lead.

That would be all she wrote for this one as the Oilers get back in the win column with a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Takeaways: