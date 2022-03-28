GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes

28 March 2022

Rogers Place

730 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Five For Howling

The Oilers are back at home to take on the Arizona Coyotes after a shellacking at the hands of the Calgary Flames this past Saturday. The Oilers look to score early and often against an Arizona team that played in Winnipeg last night. Can the Oilers put two points in the bank?

#Oilers Morning Skate:



Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Brassard-RNH-Archibald

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Shore-Kassian



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie



Koskinen

Smith — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) March 28, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Archibald will play his first game in nearly two weeks. He’ll replace Zack Kassian, who will be healthy scratched for the first time this season. Archibald averages just seven and a half minutes of ice time per game, he’ll have the opportunity to double that if he takes a regular shift tonight. Connor McDavid has a chance to hit 100 points tonight. McDavid is three points away from 100 on the season. If he succeeds tonight, he’ll have wrapped up the century club in just 66 games.

Oilers could use two points tonight to help create space between themselves and Vegas. Let’s see what they’ve got.