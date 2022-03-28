Oilers Shuffle The Lines Prior To Matchup With Arizona

#Oilers Morning Skate:— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) March 28, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Brassard-RNH-Archibald
Foegele-McLeod-Ryan
Shore-Kassian
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Kulak-Barrie
Koskinen
Smith
Some changes for tonight’s game against the Coyotes.
Let’s begin.
- Jesse Puljujärvi looks to be back on the top line with Evander Kane and Connor McDavid, which is a welcome development after Saturday’s deployment of nine minutes and change. Puljujärvi is a play driver, and I’d expect this line to crush.
- Kailer Yamamoto is on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. Yamamoto’s goal streak was halted at three in a row, he’ll look to get back on the scoresheet with some new linemates in Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl
- Ryan McLeod will centre the fourth with Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan. Ryan is back in the lineup after a game off, Devin Shore is an extra tonight.
- Josh Archibald gets back in the game for the first time in 16 days. Archibald looks like he’ll go in for Zack Kassian, who skated with Devin Shore. Archibald has averaged just 7:35 ice time per game, a regular shift on the third line could potentially double that number.
- Mikko Koskinen gets the start tonight for the Oilers after getting pulled early in Calgary. He (and the rest of the Oilers) will need a bounce back game tonight. Anything less than two points against a Coyotes club that was in action last night against the Jets will be a big letdown.
Loading comments...