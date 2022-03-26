 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

It’s the Battle of Alberta and it’s a big one tonight.

By Jeff Chapman
Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (36-24-5, 3rd, Pacific)

Calgary Flames (39-17-8, 1st, Pacific)

26 March 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

The next chapter in the Battle of Alberta will be written tonight. Both clubs are looking for their second win in a row; the Oilers look to inch closer to second place with a big win tonight. The Flames are looking for win number 40 on the season, they’ll pad their division lead if they can grab two points tonight. Let’s get to it.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Mikko Koskinen gets the start for Edmonton tonight. Koskinen will look for his 24th win of the season in this rendition of the BOA. His last start was a 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, he’ll look for a return to the win column tonight.
  • Kailer Yamamoto looks for his fourth straight game with a goal. Like teammate Evander Kane, Kailer Yamamoto is on a bit of streak right now. Yamamoto has goals in his last three games, he’ll look to make it four in a row with another tally tonight.
  • A win for the Oilers could put them in second place: A win for Edmonton coupled with a regulation loss for the LA Kings against Seattle will give Edmonton and LA 79 points each.

Watch those ice times on defence. I’m trying to see something.

