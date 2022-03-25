Steps From Second?

The Oilers made it interesting in last night’s 5-2 victory, but two goals from Leon, another from Kailer Yamamoto and a wild one from Derick Brassard ensured two points for the Oilers.
Let’s take a really quick peek at the standings this morning, Friday March 25th 2022.
That’s not bad.
- After being held to zero goals in their last two games, the Golden Knights picked up a win over the Predators last night. Vegas picks up two points, but credit to the Oilers for keeping three points of space with their 5-2 win last night. Next up for Vegas: Home versus Chicago.
- Yes, the Oilers are within two points of the LA Kings with a game in hand. LA picked up a point in a shootout loss to Chicago last night, Edmonton’s win puts them within striking distance with a game in hand. Next up for LA: Home versus Seattle.
- The Canucks are still hanging around. After picking up two points on Wednesday in a win over the Avalanche, they picked up a point in last night’s OTL versus the Wild. Edmonton has a six point lead over Vancouver, who will need to go on a run pretty quick. Next up for Vancouver: At Dallas.
Edmonton will visit Calgary for the next chapter in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night. A win in Calgary coupled with a loss by the Kings will have Edmonton in second place on Sunday morning.
