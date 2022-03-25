Steps From Second?

The Oilers made it interesting in last night’s 5-2 victory, but two goals from Leon, another from Kailer Yamamoto and a wild one from Derick Brassard ensured two points for the Oilers.

Let’s take a really quick peek at the standings this morning, Friday March 25th 2022.

That’s not bad.

After being held to zero goals in their last two games, the Golden Knights picked up a win over the Predators last night. Vegas picks up two points, but credit to the Oilers for keeping three points of space with their 5-2 win last night. Next up for Vegas: Home versus Chicago.

Yes, the Oilers are within two points of the LA Kings with a game in hand. LA picked up a point in a shootout loss to Chicago last night, Edmonton’s win puts them within striking distance with a game in hand. Next up for LA: Home versus Seattle.

The Canucks are still hanging around. After picking up two points on Wednesday in a win over the Avalanche, they picked up a point in last night’s OTL versus the Wild. Edmonton has a six point lead over Vancouver, who will need to go on a run pretty quick. Next up for Vancouver: At Dallas.

Edmonton will visit Calgary for the next chapter in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night. A win in Calgary coupled with a loss by the Kings will have Edmonton in second place on Sunday morning.