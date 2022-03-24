 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Nuge is back, plus two new Oilers will make their debut

By Jeff Chapman
Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (35-24-5, 3rd, Pacific)

San Jose Sharks (28-27-8, 7th, Pacific)

24 March 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Fear The Fin

THE OILERS are back home and they’re looking to get back into the win column after an 0-1-1 road trip. They’ll host the Sharks, who have had trouble scoring goals all season. What can we expect tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • THE NEW GUYS: Brett Kulak and Derick Brassard were two pickups for Edmonton on Monday’s trade deadline, they’ll both make their Oilers debut tonight. Look for Brassard to start at 3LW, while Kulak will begin on a pair with Tyson Barrie.
  • DR SMITH: Mike Smith will make his second start in three games tonight. Smith’s last game against Colorado helped push the Oilers to OT in order to secure a point, he’ll no doubt look for two points tonight.
  • 93 IS BACK: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be back in the lineup for the first time since an injury sustained on March 1st. The power play (7/40 in his absence) will benefit greatly from his return.

