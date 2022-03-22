 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars

Oilers in Big D looking to start up the win streak again

By Jeff Chapman
Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (35-23-5, 3rd, Pacific)

Dallas Stars (34-24-3, 5th, Central)

22 March 2022

American Airlines Center

630 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

After grabbing a point in Denver, the Oilers look to get the winning streak back with a visit to Dallas.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Mikko Koskinen will start for the Oilers. Koskinen is coming off a win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon, he’ll look for his 24th win of the season with a solid outing today.
  • Kailer Yamamoto looks for his streak to continue: Yamamoto has five goals in his last six games, and there’s nothing more he’d like than to add to that total tonight.
  • The Oilers can create more space between themselves and the Golden Knights with a win tonight: A win for the Oilers and a loss by the Golden Knights will put five points between Edmonton and Vegas in the standings. Can the Oilers put two points together tonight?

