GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers (35-23-5, 3rd, Pacific)
Dallas Stars (34-24-3, 5th, Central)
22 March 2022
American Airlines Center
630 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D
After grabbing a point in Denver, the Oilers look to get the winning streak back with a visit to Dallas.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Mikko Koskinen will start for the Oilers. Koskinen is coming off a win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon, he’ll look for his 24th win of the season with a solid outing today.
- Kailer Yamamoto looks for his streak to continue: Yamamoto has five goals in his last six games, and there’s nothing more he’d like than to add to that total tonight.
- The Oilers can create more space between themselves and the Golden Knights with a win tonight: A win for the Oilers and a loss by the Golden Knights will put five points between Edmonton and Vegas in the standings. Can the Oilers put two points together tonight?
