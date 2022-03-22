GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars

22 March 2022

American Airlines Center

630 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

The Oilers’ five game win streak has come to a stop, but not without picking up a point in a 3-2 OT loss to the Colorado Avalanche last night. Kailer Yamamoto and Evander Kane scored for Edmonton, while Mike Smith stopped 23 of 25. The Avalanche’s power play proved once again that it is not to be trifled with as Mikko Rantanen scored two power play goals in regulation. Nathan MacKinnon scored the OT winner after Darnell Nurse was forced to the bench after losing his bucket on the ice from a hit. Edmonton’s win streak is over, but they pick up a point against one of the best clubs in the NHL.

The Oilers would love to get right back into the win column as they’re in Dallas to face the Stars. Now with three points separating them from Vegas, can they make that cavern wider?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I thought we were dialed in and I was pleased with the way we competed...I don’t think we gave up a 5-on-5 goal tonight, and the first two goals that went in went off people’s bodies that, you know, those things happen in hockey. We’re right there against the team that’s leading the NHL in points and in a tough building. Happy that we got to a point.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft after his club’s 3-2 OTL to the Colorado Avalanche last night.

Last night’s game against the Avalanche was a good game. Not allowing a 5-on-5 goal is pretty big, especially when you’re playing one of the game’s top clubs. A bounce off of Tyson Barrie while shorthanded, and another bounce off of Nurse on an ensuing Avalanche power play were quite likely the difference-makers in this one. A pretty good game for the Oilers on the road gets you one point in the standings, and another game is coming right up tonight.

THE STARS ARE SAYING

“We’re asking a lot of Jake here, and there’s major concerns with that...We realize that right now Holtby might not be able to play for a while. And with the schedule, we’re exposing [Jake] to potential injuries, so we needed to add another goalies. We’ve seen Scott play lots, we’ve played against him and he’s played very well. He was a good fit, and the acquisition cost worked. We have to work within the cap.”

Source

That’s Stars GM Jim Nill on him acquiring goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Arizona Coyotes yesterday.

Jake Oettinger has become the go-to guy in Dallas this year, but the Stars will need someone to hold the fort at number two. Both Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin are out for a chunk of time due to injury, and Scott Wedgewood was brought in to spell Oettinger when needed. Wedgewood has limited NHL experience, but has a nice enough .909 SV% in just 29 career games. He stopped a mountain of shots (45) in his last game against the Penguins just three days ago.

HAVE SOME OF THIS