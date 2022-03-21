GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche

Who

Edmonton Oilers (35-23-4, 3rd Pacific)

-at-

Colorado Avalanche (44-13-5, 1st Central)

Where & When

Monday, March 21 2022

Ball Arena

Denver, CO, USA

7:30 PM MST

Watch & Listen

TV - Sportsnet West

Stream - Sportsnet Now

Radio - 630 CHED

SBN Counterpart: Mile High Hockey

The Edmonton Oilers, fresh off their fourth 5-0-0 (five-game) homestand in franchise history, are taking their talents on the road to face their stiffest test to date since Jay Woodcroft took over behind the bench: the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado sits atop the NHL with 93 points and are winners of three straight games, but Edmonton’s been a different animal since Woodcroft’s arrival:

EDM players' on ice results under Woodcroft



Sorted by Expected Goals since this is a small sample



PDO heaters & reasons for it are highlighted



McDavid not on a heater is getting 62% GF. *swoon*

Jesse has not been on for a goal against in 8gp & EDM owns the puck when he's on pic.twitter.com/3bS8CEFpT2 — Woodguy (@Woodguy55) March 20, 2022

Both teams added to their rosters at the trade deadline, with Edmonton shipping “Wild” Bill Lagesson and a conditional second round pick to MTL for D Brett Kulak before firing another depth pick to Philadelphia for Derrick Brassard this afternoon. Colorado sent a promising D prospect and a 2024 second to those same Habs for Artturi Lehkonen before sending a 2022 fifth to SJ in exchange for former Oiler Andrew Cogliano. None of the new additions for either side are expected to dress tonight, from what I can tell.

Darcy Keumper will mind the crease for the host Avalanche tonight. Mike Smith is rumored to get the start for Edmonton. Giddy up.