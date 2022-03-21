GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche

Who
Edmonton Oilers (35-23-4, 3rd Pacific)
-at-
Colorado Avalanche (44-13-5, 1st Central)
Where & When
Monday, March 21 2022
Ball Arena
Denver, CO, USA
7:30 PM MST
Watch & Listen
TV - Sportsnet West
Stream - Sportsnet Now
Radio - 630 CHED
SBN Counterpart: Mile High Hockey
The Edmonton Oilers, fresh off their fourth 5-0-0 (five-game) homestand in franchise history, are taking their talents on the road to face their stiffest test to date since Jay Woodcroft took over behind the bench: the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado sits atop the NHL with 93 points and are winners of three straight games, but Edmonton’s been a different animal since Woodcroft’s arrival:
EDM players' on ice results under Woodcroft— Woodguy (@Woodguy55) March 20, 2022
Sorted by Expected Goals since this is a small sample
PDO heaters & reasons for it are highlighted
McDavid not on a heater is getting 62% GF. *swoon*
Jesse has not been on for a goal against in 8gp & EDM owns the puck when he's on pic.twitter.com/3bS8CEFpT2
Both teams added to their rosters at the trade deadline, with Edmonton shipping “Wild” Bill Lagesson and a conditional second round pick to MTL for D Brett Kulak before firing another depth pick to Philadelphia for Derrick Brassard this afternoon. Colorado sent a promising D prospect and a 2024 second to those same Habs for Artturi Lehkonen before sending a 2022 fifth to SJ in exchange for former Oiler Andrew Cogliano. None of the new additions for either side are expected to dress tonight, from what I can tell.
Darcy Keumper will mind the crease for the host Avalanche tonight. Mike Smith is rumored to get the start for Edmonton. Giddy up.
