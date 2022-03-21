Copper & Blue 2022 NHL Trade Deadline Live Thread

Hello and welcome back to our annual NHL Trade Deadline live thread where I will be spending the majority of my day scrolling through social media and giving you the latest news with a few personal thoughts sprinkled throughout!

The Oilers have been a bit of a peculiar team at the deadline with Ken Holland manning things. He went big in his first deadline here, picking up Andreas Athanasiou, Mike Green and Tyler Ennis in a trio of deals, but he followed that up with a single deal for Dmitry Kulikov last season. None of those players are currently with the club this time around.

The expectation is that the team will once again be pretty inactive due to high market prices and a limited amount of cap-room but there is always a chance something unexpected happens.

The Oilers are looking for an upgrade to their left-shot defenders and a depth forward to help along their bottom-six. If they can squeeze a goalie out of a team that would also be a pretty good bet but multiple reports suggest that Holland was less than enthused about what was available between the pipes.

As for assets that could be dealt, I think we have to include the team’s 2022 first-rounder as well the unvaccinated Josh Archibald, and William Lagessson as the team tries to fulfil his previous trade request.

I’m putting together a bit of a trade bait board that might make things a bit easier as the day progresses....let’s get on with it!

Oilers (Potential) Trade Targets:

Brett Kulak (MTL) Traded to Edmonton

Traded to Edmonton Arturri Lehkonen (MTL)

Justin Braun (PHI)

Carson Soucy (SEA)

Calvin DeHaan (CHI)

Dominik Kubalik (CHI)

Marc-Andre Fleury (CHI) Traded to Minnesota

Traded to Minnesota Cam Talbot (MIN)

Jake Debrusk (BOS)

John Gibson (ANA)

Marc Staal (DET)

Oilers Completed Trades:

To Edmonton: Brett Kulak (D)

To Montreal: TBA

LIVE UPDATES:

10:31 AM — WE GOT ONE! Frank Seravelli reporting that Edmonton is acquiring defender Brett Kulak from the Montreal Canadiens! Full details TBD

Hearing #Oilers are acquiring Brett Kulak from #Habs.



Live now on @DailyFaceoff. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

9:42 AM — Spec floating Jake Allen as a potential target..

Not sure if Jake Allen is available, or the cost, but he strikes me as the one goalie out there that EDM might be able to access who would be a true upgrade. — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) March 21, 2022

9:38 AM — Could this shake James Reimer loose in San Jose?

9:36 AM — Kahkonen will not be coming to Edmonton as the Wild strike a deal to send him to San Jose.

9:28 AM — Tracy has entered the chat!

Oilers in on Kaapo Kahkonen ….as per Garfield — Tracy Lane (@TreenasOil) March 21, 2022

9:20 AM — I might’ve just got baited by a fake person on that Kahkonen to Oilers hit....sorry everybody I am also disappointed :(

9:19 AM — Oilers could be adding Kahkonen...would be a great move and you’d think Smith is good as gone now...

Sash Sharnaz on TSN 1400: "Kahkonen is likely being dealt to the Oilers" — sash (@sas11h) March 21, 2022

9:15 AM — Minny making more goalie moves...Kahkonen is reportedly on the move...

9:11 AM — WOAH! Marc-Andre Fleury actually ends up getting traded and it’s to Minnesota! An unexpected development and the return seems to be a conditional second that has the chance of becoming a first.

BREAKING: Hearing #Blackhawks are trading Marc-Andre Fleury to #mnwild. Sounds like conditional 2nd round pick that can become a 1st for CHI.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

9:06 AM — What?

8:52 AM — It’s been a quiet morning but that is hopefully changing. Washington just acquired Marcus Johansson from the Seattle Kraken.

8:32 AM — Bobby Stauffer with his first deadline tweet of the day

U can never have enough D come playoff time.



Logic dictates that the @EdmontonOilers with limited cap space will target likely a LD to give them more depth for the stretch run.



A 2nd round pick seems to be the asking price for pending UFA’s/RFA’s who can play 15+ mins a game — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) March 21, 2022

8:27 AM — John Gibson is don't he board after David Pagnotta reports that he may be a name to watch. What an addition he would be to this team...

An interesting name floating around lately: John Gibson



Would certainly be a significant deal if it happens, but it sounds like the #FlyTogether will listen. He has a 10-team no-trade list. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 21, 2022

8:20 AM — Friedge reporting that the Debrusk contract might have been signed to make him more valuable to teams worried about his high QO...a trade is still in the realm of possibility.

8:18 AM — Some unexpected news out of Boston as the Bruins ink Jake DeBrusk to a two-year extension. Unless it’s something akin to a sign and trade there must have been a change in heart from Debrusk after requesting a trade rather recently.

8:13 AM — Ottawa takes another potential goalie off the market by extending Anton Forsberg...I honestly forgot about him but he wouldn’t have been the worse option out there.

#Sens announce a 3-year extension for Anton Forsberg. 3 x $2.75 million. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

8:11 AM — Looks like Fleury could be headed to Minnesota? That would be a shocker...and it could shake loose a certain someone Oilers fans have some experience with...

Assuming Marc-Andre Fleury is willing to go, I believe Billy Guerin gets this done with the #mnwild — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 21, 2022

8:08 AM — Alright, I have my tea by my bedside and I am ready to roll! The Oilers should be involved in every single trade today...right!?