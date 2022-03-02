Mikko Koskinen Stops Them All As Oilers Take Down Flyers 3-0

Mikko Koskinen is steadily making his case to be the Oilers number one goaltender, at least for now.

How could he improve on his 44-save performance against the Panthers on Saturday? Following it up with a 39-for-39 performance against the Flyers is a pretty good encore. Koskinen was picture perfect in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory, earning him his first shutout since a 4-0 win over the Devils back in November of 2019.

Leon Draisaitl scored his 37th goal of the season on the power play, while Kailer Yamamoto scored his 11th. Connor McDavid had an empty netter late in the game to seal the deal, and the Oilers are now 2-2 on this road trip.

But, a little bit more about Mikko Koskinen. On a night without Jesse Puljujärvi or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (who is expected to be out week-to-week), Koskinen stopped everything Philadelphia had. He’s on fire as of late, and he should be getting the lion’s share of the net for as long as this lasts.

Koskinen is 7-0-1 in his last eight starts, a sparkling .934 SV% over that time. My one teeny-tiny complaint would be taking an unnecessary puck over the glass penalty later on in the first period. The Oilers would kill that off, but it’s a completely unnecessary penalty to take. The Oilers remain perfect when scoring the first goal of the game. All’s well that ends well.

