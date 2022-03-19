GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers (34-23-4, 3rd, Pacific)
New Jersey Devils (22-34-5, 7th, Atlantic)
19 March 2022
Rogers Place
1 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: All About The Jersey
FIVE ALIVE?
The Oilers laid out an impressive 6-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night for their fourth win in a row. The Oilers celebrate Pride this afternoon, and they can also celebrate a perfect 5-for-5 homestand with a win over the Devils.
LINES
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto
Hyman-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi
Foegele-Shore-Ryan
Archibald-McLeod-Kassian
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Russell-Barrie
Koskinen
Smith
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
Mikko Koskinen will start in Saturday’s matinee vs. New Jersey. #Oilers— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) March 18, 2022
- Mikko Koskinen gets the start for Edmonton: Koskinen had a wild finish to a 7-5 win over the Red Wings, he’ll look for a few less as the Devils are in town. A win will put Koskinen at 23 on the season.
- Leon Draisaitl has hit 40, and he’s looking for more. Draisaitl punched his 40th goal midway through the second period in Thursday’s 6-1 thumping of the Buffalo Sabres. It’s the third time in his career that he’s picked up 40 or more, he’ll have an excellent chance to add to his total this afternoon against a Devils squad that’s fifth-worst in the league when it comes to goals against (3.48 GA/G)
- Jack Hughes is one point from 100 in his career. The first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft needs just one more point to hit the century club on his career. The Oilers would love nothing more than to keep the star centre off the board for at least one more game.
Let’s get at ‘er.
