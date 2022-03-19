GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils

19 March 2022

Rogers Place

1 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: All About The Jersey

FIVE ALIVE?

The Oilers laid out an impressive 6-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night for their fourth win in a row. The Oilers celebrate Pride this afternoon, and they can also celebrate a perfect 5-for-5 homestand with a win over the Devils.

LINES

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

Hyman-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Foegele-Shore-Ryan

Archibald-McLeod-Kassian

Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Russell-Barrie

Koskinen

Smith

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Mikko Koskinen will start in Saturday’s matinee vs. New Jersey. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) March 18, 2022

Mikko Koskinen gets the start for Edmonton: Koskinen had a wild finish to a 7-5 win over the Red Wings, he’ll look for a few less as the Devils are in town. A win will put Koskinen at 23 on the season.

Leon Draisaitl has hit 40, and he's looking for more. Draisaitl punched his 40th goal midway through the second period in Thursday's 6-1 thumping of the Buffalo Sabres. It's the third time in his career that he's picked up 40 or more, he'll have an excellent chance to add to his total this afternoon against a Devils squad that's fifth-worst in the league when it comes to goals against (3.48 GA/G)

Jack Hughes is one point from 100 in his career. The first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft needs just one more point to hit the century club on his career. The Oilers would love nothing more than to keep the star centre off the board for at least one more game.

Let’s get at ‘er.