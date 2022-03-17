GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres

17 March 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Die By The Blade

The Oilers are looking for their fourth win in a row tonight. They’re a perfect 3-0 on their homestand, with wins coming against Washington, Tampa, and most recently Detroit. Can the Oilers make it a perfect four in a row with a win over the Sabres tonight?

Practice lines…

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

Hyman-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Foegele-Shore-Ryan

Archibald-Mcleod-Kassian

Malone



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Russell-Barrie

Lagesson-Broberg



Smith in starter net. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) March 16, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR