GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres

Edmonton Oilers (33-23-4, 3rd, Pacific)
Buffalo Sabres (20-32-8, 6th, Atlantic)
17 March 2022
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Die By The Blade
The Oilers are looking for their fourth win in a row tonight. They’re a perfect 3-0 on their homestand, with wins coming against Washington, Tampa, and most recently Detroit. Can the Oilers make it a perfect four in a row with a win over the Sabres tonight?
Practice lines…— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) March 16, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto
Hyman-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi
Foegele-Shore-Ryan
Archibald-Mcleod-Kassian
Malone
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Russell-Barrie
Lagesson-Broberg
Smith in starter net.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Jesse Puljujärvi has been activated from IR. After a month away due to injury, Puljujärvi is back. He’s on a line with Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl, and not a moment too soon.
- Mike Smith will get the start for the Oilers in goal. The soon-to-turn 40 year old netminder starts his first game in twelve nights. Can he carry the load and turn in a solid 60 minutes to help grab the Oilers a W?
- A win could bring the Oilers to within two points of the Kings. An Oilers win copuled with a Kings loss to the Sharks would get the Oilers to within one game of LA. Let’s see it happen tonight.
Loading comments...