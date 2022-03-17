 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres

JP and the Cowboy are back in the lineup as the Oilers look for their fourth straight win.

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Heritage Classic-Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (33-23-4, 3rd, Pacific)

Buffalo Sabres (20-32-8, 6th, Atlantic)

17 March 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Die By The Blade

The Oilers are looking for their fourth win in a row tonight. They’re a perfect 3-0 on their homestand, with wins coming against Washington, Tampa, and most recently Detroit. Can the Oilers make it a perfect four in a row with a win over the Sabres tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Jesse Puljujärvi has been activated from IR. After a month away due to injury, Puljujärvi is back. He’s on a line with Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl, and not a moment too soon.
  • Mike Smith will get the start for the Oilers in goal. The soon-to-turn 40 year old netminder starts his first game in twelve nights. Can he carry the load and turn in a solid 60 minutes to help grab the Oilers a W?
  • A win could bring the Oilers to within two points of the Kings. An Oilers win copuled with a Kings loss to the Sharks would get the Oilers to within one game of LA. Let’s see it happen tonight.

