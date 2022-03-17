Jesse Puljujärvi Activated From IR

Jesse Puljujärvi has been activated from the injured reserve list prior to tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Puljujärvi had been out of the lineup for the past month after suffering a lower body injury versus the Anaheim Ducks on February 17th. His return to the top six is a welcome one, he'll be joining a line of Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl for tonight's game.

Defenceman Kris Russell has also been activated from IR, and he will appear on a pair with Tyson Barrie.

Puljujärvi's return will shuffle the lineup a bit; Ryan McLeod is now flanked by Zack Kassian and Josh Archibald on the fourth line. Tyler Benson has been loaned to Bakersfield. I don't love either of those moves, but when your bottom six just has to be filled with a few other guys who would have a tough time appearing on other NHL rosters, you gotta do what you gotta do.

The Oilers will host the Sabres tonight at 7 PM MT, where they'll look to make it four wins in a row in their chase for second place.