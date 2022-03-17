GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres

17 March 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Die By The Blade

The Oilers survived a wild one over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. An early Oiler surge had them looking fine after 20 minutes, but the Red Wings didn’t go away. It was Warren Foegele who would end up with the eventual game winner, and Evander Kane added an empty net goal for good measure to give the Oilers a 7-5 win. Now the sole occupants of third place in the Pacific, Edmonton will try to add to their season point total and get within two points of the Kings. Can the Oilers keep gaining in the Pacific with their fourth win in a row?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“Part of the game plan was to come out hard, and I think we’ve done that on this homestand to assert our game plan on the other team immediately...We accomplished that, but then there was a little bit of a lull, and what was at the root of that lull was a lot of self-inflicted errors, passing through people, turnovers at the offensive blue line, just things that we didn’t demonstrate in the first five minutes”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft after his club’s 7-5 win over the Red Wings

Tuesday’s win over Detroit was a tale of two games. Really loved the first four minutes and thirty seconds, the part where Thomas Greiss allowed three goals in six shots. The last 55 minutes were a little bit dicey, but the Oilers held on for two points.

THE SABRES ARE SAYING

“Vinnie’s an awesome guy...Every night he brings it. It’s nice to see him get rewarded for that today, for sure. Good patience there, good play. All I had to do was hit the net. He was great for us tonight. It’s exciting.”

Source

That’s Sabres forward Peyton Krebs on teammate Vinnie Hinostroza’s performance in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Leafs.

Hinostroza put up four points (1-3-4) in Buffalo’s win, their 20th of the sesaon. Hinostroza has a very good chance of being dealt on or prior to Monday’s trade deadline.

HAVE SOME OF THIS