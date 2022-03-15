GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings

15 March 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Winging It In Motown

The Edmonton Oilers look to keep the good times rolling on their five game homestand. Winners of their first two, they look for their third win in a row as Ken Holland’s old club is in town.

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-Shore-Ryan

Archibald-Malone-Kassian



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Broberg-Barrie



Koskinen



Puljujarvi not ready yet. Possible for Thursday v. Sabres. #Oilers — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) March 15, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Mikko Koskinen will get the start for the Oilers in net . The Oilers are winners of two in a row with Mikko Koskinen in net, and they’ll try for three in a row with Koskinen getting the start. A win will give Koskinen his 22nd of the season.

. The Oilers are winners of two in a row with Mikko Koskinen in net, and they’ll try for three in a row with Koskinen getting the start. A win will give Koskinen his 22nd of the season. Moritz Seider. That’s it, just Moritz Seider. Look for him. A monster rookie for the Detroit Red Wings, the sixth overall pick from 2019 is absolutely one of the front-runners for the Calder Trophy this season. Seider’s got 41 points in 59 games this season, and he’ll be looking for more tonight.

That’s it, just Moritz Seider. Look for him. A monster rookie for the Detroit Red Wings, the sixth overall pick from 2019 is absolutely one of the front-runners for the Calder Trophy this season. Seider’s got 41 points in 59 games this season, and he’ll be looking for more tonight. A win for the Oilers could provide some seperation in the standings. A win for the Oilers could give them some separation if the Jets can defeat the Golden Knights. With both clubs currently at 68 points (and with Vegas having played 2 more games than the Oilers), expect to do plenty of scoreboard watching tonight.

We’re getting pretty close to the final quarter of the season. The Oilers need to bank as many points as they can if they’re going to make a playoff appearance. Let’s see two more tonight.