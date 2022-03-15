Mikko Koskinen To Start Tonight Versus Detroit

Mikko Koskinen will get the start for Edmonton tonight.

Koskinen is 9-1-2 in his last twelve starts, and has put up a lovely .927 SV% over those twelve games. His last performance was a near-perfect 31 save effort in Edmonton’s 4-1 win over Tampa Bay this past Saturday night. Koskinen has been in net for both of Edmonton’s victories on this homestand, he’ll look for win number 22 tonight as the Red Wings are in town.

From @EdmontonOilers Mikko Koskinen about not being able to play 3 of 4 games or #1 in playoffs "that's something you(media)make up. I'm not going to buy into that" — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) March 14, 2022

Koskinen’s recent play has suggested that he should be the unquestioned number one goaltender in a tandem with Mike Smith. With Smith really having a tough go of it this season, Koskinen’s case is stronger than it has been in previous years. He’s got an opportunity to seize the goaltending reins as the Oilers look to separate themselves from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division standings. The Golden Knights and the Oilers each have 68 points, but Edmonton has two games in hand.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Oilers may find themselves wanting to make a change in goal. Strong play by Koskinen may ultimately change their minds, and a win tonight would help strengthen Koskinen’s hold on the starter’s crease.