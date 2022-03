Oilers look to create some space in the standings between themselves and Vegas, the Red Wings have other ideas.

15 March 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Winging It In Motown

Currently on a two game win streak (and looking for more), the Oilers host the Red Wings tonight looking to create some space in the standings between themselves and the Golden Knights.