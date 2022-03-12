GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

12 March 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge

The Edmonton Oilers look to build off Wednesday’s emotional OT win over the Washington Capitals by tackling the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Tampa’s on a bit of a slide; they’ve lost two in a row and three of their last five. They suffered a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday, can Edmonton keep them off their feet?

Projected lineup vs TB:



Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-Shore-Ryan

Archibald-Malone-Kassian



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Broberg-Barrie



Koskinen pic.twitter.com/AeUjC3nJ6x — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 11, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR