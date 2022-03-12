 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Oilers face a tall task with Tampa Bay in town

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Arizona Coyotes Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (31-23-4, 4th, Pacific)

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-14-6), 2nd, Atlantic)

12 March 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge

The Edmonton Oilers look to build off Wednesday’s emotional OT win over the Washington Capitals by tackling the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Tampa’s on a bit of a slide; they’ve lost two in a row and three of their last five. They suffered a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday, can Edmonton keep them off their feet?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Tyson Barrie is back from IR: Barrie’s been out of the lineup for nine days since suffering an upper body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks. He’ll be back in the lineup tonight, likely on a pairing with Philip Broberg.
  • Mikko Koskinen will start in goal for the Oilers: Fresh off his 20th win of the season, he’ll try to make it 21 with a solid 60 minute effort against the Lightning.
  • Third Place?: A win for the Oilers will put them in a tie for third place with the Vegas Golden Knights. No pressure.

