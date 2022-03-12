GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Edmonton Oilers (31-23-4, 4th, Pacific)
Tampa Bay Lightning (37-14-6), 2nd, Atlantic)
12 March 2022
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge
The Edmonton Oilers look to build off Wednesday’s emotional OT win over the Washington Capitals by tackling the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Tampa’s on a bit of a slide; they’ve lost two in a row and three of their last five. They suffered a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday, can Edmonton keep them off their feet?
Projected lineup vs TB:
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto
McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman
Foegele-Shore-Ryan
Archibald-Malone-Kassian
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Broberg-Barrie
Koskinen pic.twitter.com/AeUjC3nJ6x
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Tyson Barrie is back from IR: Barrie’s been out of the lineup for nine days since suffering an upper body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks. He’ll be back in the lineup tonight, likely on a pairing with Philip Broberg.
- Mikko Koskinen will start in goal for the Oilers: Fresh off his 20th win of the season, he’ll try to make it 21 with a solid 60 minute effort against the Lightning.
- Third Place?: A win for the Oilers will put them in a tie for third place with the Vegas Golden Knights. No pressure.
