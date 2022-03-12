GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

12 March 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge

The Edmonton Oilers picked up two big points in their 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Brad Malone emerged as a major player in the win, scoring his first NHL goal in over six years. Malone added an assist to his night, putting him at 1-1-2 for the evening. Connor McDavid handled business as usual with an OT winner, while Mikko Koskinen picked up his 20th win of the season. The Oilers have to keep putting points in the bank right now, as they’re still trying to climb into that third spot in the Pacific. Can they gain some ground tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“The effort was just excellent, we came out and tried to assert ourselves in the first period, we did that...Their goaltender played a heck of a game. We talked between the first and second period about outworking a goaltender and not hanging our heads just because he was making a few saves. I thought our group was resilient tonight and found a way to get it done against a really good hockey team.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft on his club’s 4-3 OT victory on Wednesday.

The Oilers allowed a goal with under two seconds remaining in regulation when T.J. Oshie’s slapshot found twine. The Oilers held on and secured that second point when Connor McDavid scored his 30th of the year.

THE LIGHTNING ARE SAYING

“We’re going through a little bit of a bump right now. We’ll correct it, but it’s process over outcome at this point.”

Source

That’s Lightning captain Steven Stamkos after the Lightning’s 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Tampa fell victim to a Johnny Gaudreau hat trick on Thursday night. They have lost three of their last five.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Projected lineup vs TB:



Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-Shore-Ryan

Archibald-Malone-Kassian



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Broberg-Barrie



Koskinen pic.twitter.com/AeUjC3nJ6x — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 11, 2022