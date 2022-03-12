Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day Coverage

Edmonton Oilers (31-23-4, 4th, Pacific)
Tampa Bay Lightning (37-14-6), 2nd, Atlantic)
12 March 2022
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge
The Oilers are back in action tonight against an Atlantic Division powerhouse. The Tampa Bay Lightning are coming off a loss to Calgary on Thursday, and they’ll no doubt be looking to get back into the win column tonight. Edmonton is coming off an emotional 4-3 overtime victory against Washington on Wednesday, they’ll be looking to make it two in a row tonight.