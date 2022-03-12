Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day Coverage

12 March 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge

The Oilers are back in action tonight against an Atlantic Division powerhouse. The Tampa Bay Lightning are coming off a loss to Calgary on Thursday, and they’ll no doubt be looking to get back into the win column tonight. Edmonton is coming off an emotional 4-3 overtime victory against Washington on Wednesday, they’ll be looking to make it two in a row tonight.