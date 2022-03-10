Six Years’ Time

If you’re going to score goals just once in a while, it always helps when they’re big. Like David Desharnais, make ‘em count.

Brad Malone had a goal and an assist in last night’s 4-3 OT win over the Washington Capitals, a great night for any player . For Malone, it was his first NHL goal since November 20th, 2015 while he was a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. That’s a period of 2,301 days between goals, I guess he was due.

A fourth round selection by the Avalanche in 2007, the now-32 year old New Brunswick native is in his fifth season with the Oilers organization. Currently third in scoring with the Condors, Malone got the call up last week. He hadn’t played a minute in the NHL since the 2018-19 season, and found himself on the fourth line in Philly. Nine minutes of ice time a a perfect 4/4 on the dot, he’s remained in the lineup since.

Brad Malone isn’t brash, he’s not a 20 goal scorer, he’s not going to sign a five year, 25 million dollar deal. Right now, he’s trying to keep the fourth line in order as the Oilers are down two forwards.

He scored a beauty of a goal in a tight game versus the Capitals last night.

That was Zack Kassian with a nice pass, too.

This goal was Malone’s first NHL goal in more than six calendar years, it gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead midway through the third period. If you’re going to wait six-plus years to score a goal, scoring one against the Capitals to give your team the lead with ten minutes remaining in regulation is a pretty good spot. This goal came after Malone picked up a primary assist on a goal from Cody Ceci in the second period, so it was a multi point night for a player who went six years without even one.

“It feels pretty awesome. I was just really happy that we got the two points at the end of the game there. It is tough to have an individual game like that and feel good about yourself when you don’t get the two points.”

Source

A two point night isn’t likely to kickstart a steady stream of points from Malone, but he’ll keep doing what he’s been doing since he was drafted fifteen years ago. How long will Malone be on the main roster is anyone’s guess, but he’ll likely be in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Anytime you can get secondary scoring from places you might not have expected, it’s a bonus. Brad Malone grabbing not one, but two points is a great set of business for the Oilers, especially seeing as how they’re chasing every point possible in order to make the playoffs.