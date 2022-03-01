GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10), 8th, Metro

01 March 2022

Wells Fargo Center

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One, Sporstnet East, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Broad Street Hockey

After a close loss to the Hurricanes, the Oilers look to even up their road trip with a win in Philadelphia.

It appears Woodcroft will go with this 11F/7D lineup tonight:



Foegele - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Benson - McLeod - Ryan

Shore - Malone



Nurse - Barrie

Lagesson - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Niemelainen



Koskinen#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) March 1, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Duncan Keith returns to the lineup tonight. Jay Woodcroft again employs his 11/7 lineup and it will see Duncan Keith returning tonight. Keith has been out of the lineup since suffering a nasty tumble into the boards on Feburary 9th against the Blackhawks. He’s slated to be on a pair with Evan Bouchard tonight.

Jay Woodcroft again employs his 11/7 lineup and it will see Duncan Keith returning tonight. Keith has been out of the lineup since suffering a nasty tumble into the boards on Feburary 9th against the Blackhawks. He’s slated to be on a pair with Evan Bouchard tonight. Brad Malone will play in his first Oilers game of the season. Malone was called up yesterday and will see his first NHL action since April 2019. Malone is currently ranked third on the Condors in scoring with 31 points (11-20-31) in 35 games, he’ll get a chance to make an impact tonight.

Malone was called up yesterday and will see his first NHL action since April 2019. Malone is currently ranked third on the Condors in scoring with 31 points (11-20-31) in 35 games, he’ll get a chance to make an impact tonight. Mikko Koskinen will get the start for the Oilers. Koskinen has won his last three starts, including a spectacular 44-save performance in Edmonton’s 4-3 win over the Panthers this past Saturday. Can he make it four in a row with a win tonight?

The Flyers have struggled mightily all season. They picked up a win in their last game versus the Capitals, but are 0-4-2 in the six previous matchups. Carter Hart will be in net for the Flyers as they look to keep Edmonton at bay. The Oilers could use two points as they trail the Golden Knights by a point for third in the Pacific.