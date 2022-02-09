Two Quick Chicago Goals Help To Topple Oilers 4-1

It was Oilers colour commentator Jack Michaels who opened tonight’s telecast by saying that goaltender Mike Smith lobbied Dave Tippett for tonight’s start. Smith got the start, feeling that he had plenty to offer after Edmonton’s 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Why Tippett didn’t opt for a two-weeks rested Stuart Skinner to start tonight’s game, I’ll never know.

Starting Smith would be a major story early on.

FIRST PERIOD

Mike Smith yielded the first two Chicago shots of the game. In a moment that reminded me of the 2020 play-in series, it was 2-0 before most of the crowd could sit down. Alex DeBrincat scored on the power play at 1:44, it would be Saskatchewan native Brandon Hagel a minute later to make it 2-0. Fortunately for the Oilers, Smith settled down for the remainder of the period, but the Oilers couldn’t get much going in the Chicago end. Duncan Keith would take an awkward spill into the boards near the end of the period, he’d be sidelined for the remainder of the game with an upper body injury. Score after 1: Chicago 2, Edmonton 0. Shots after 1: Blackhawks 13, Oilers 12.

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers had some more pep in their step to begin this period. They’d pick up a power play when Chicago defenceman Connor Murphy picked up a high sticking penalty against Evander Kane. Leon Draisaitl would pick up a power play goal on the ensuing power play, it would be Edmonton’s first goal in over four periods of play. Zack Kassian would take a deflection to face shortly after the goal. On the ensuing Chicago rush, Evander Kane would take a penalty for boarding when he caught Brandon Hagel in the numbers, the Oilers would kill a relatively pedestrian effort from Chicago. Former Oiler Caleb Jones would pick up a two minute penalty for holding Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers were unable to cash. Overall a very good period for the Oilers, they were able to get one. Score after 2: Chicago 2, Oilers 1. Shots after 2: Blackhawks 13, Oilers 32

THIRD PERIOD

Leon Draisaitl would take an interference penalty to kick things off early in the third, Dylan Strome would cash in on a shot/pass from Alex DeBrincat to make it 3-1 Chicago less than two minutes in. The Oilers keep the pressure up after going down, Sam Lafferty takes a two minute minor 5 minutes into the third. Edmonton would fail to convert. Minutes later, Kailer Yamamoto would fail to convert a tape-to-tape pass to an open Leon Draisaitl in the Blackhawks zone. Kirby Dach would make it 4-1 Blackhawks after a kerfuffle in front of Mike Smith. The Oilers spent plenty of time in Chicago’s end during the second period, but they didn’t have enough gas in the tank. Final score: Chicago 4, Oilers 1. Final shots: Chicago 30, Oilers 41.

THE AFTERPARTY