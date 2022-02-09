 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Mike Smith starts his second game in as many nights, Oilers look for some goals after being shutout last night

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (23-17-3), 5th, Pacific)

Chicago Blackhawks (16-23-7), 7th, Central)

08 February 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Second City Hockey

After scoring zero in their game versus Vegas, the Oilers look to rebound against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Mike Smith is playing his second game in two nights. I’m not exactly sure the idea behind this one (as the Oilers have a very fresh Stuart Skinner on the bench), but the Oilers are going to the well again with Mike Smith. Smith allowed four goals on 28 Oiler shots in last night’s loss. He’ll look for more saves tonight, and a few goals for the Oilers would go a long way as well.
  • The top six has been shuffled one more time. Zach Hyman is now on the top line with Evander Kane and Connor McDavid, while Ryan McLeod is now on a line with Warren Foegele and Jesse Puljujärvi. Trying to see if something sticks here.
  • Tyson Barrie is on the top pair. It wasn’t Evan Bouchard’s best night last night, but I don’t have anything for this one. Pushing the scramble button and seeing what sticks.

