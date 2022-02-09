GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Edmonton Oilers (23-17-3), 5th, Pacific)
Chicago Blackhawks (16-23-7), 7th, Central)
08 February 2022
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Second City Hockey
After scoring zero in their game versus Vegas, the Oilers look to rebound against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.
Kane-McDavid-Hyman— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) February 10, 2022
RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi
Shore-Ryan-Kassian
Nurse-Barrie
Keith-Ceci
Lagesson-Bouchard
Smith
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Mike Smith is playing his second game in two nights. I’m not exactly sure the idea behind this one (as the Oilers have a very fresh Stuart Skinner on the bench), but the Oilers are going to the well again with Mike Smith. Smith allowed four goals on 28 Oiler shots in last night’s loss. He’ll look for more saves tonight, and a few goals for the Oilers would go a long way as well.
- The top six has been shuffled one more time. Zach Hyman is now on the top line with Evander Kane and Connor McDavid, while Ryan McLeod is now on a line with Warren Foegele and Jesse Puljujärvi. Trying to see if something sticks here.
- Tyson Barrie is on the top pair. It wasn’t Evan Bouchard’s best night last night, but I don’t have anything for this one. Pushing the scramble button and seeing what sticks.
