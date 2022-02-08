GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers (23-16-3), 5th, Pacific)
Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-3), 1st, Metro)
08 February 2022
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice
The Oilers look to pick up right where they left off prior to the All-Star Break, and that’s putting points in the bank. Edmonton finished with a 4-0-1 record at the break, can they get right back at it against a Vegas team tonight?
Oilers likely lineup as they bid to go 3-0 against Vegas tomorrow:— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) February 7, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto
McLeod-Draisaitl-Kassian
Hyman-RNH-Puljujarvi
Foegele-Shore-Ryan
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Lagesson-Barrie
Smith
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Mike Smith has returned to the lineup. It’s been over a month since Smith last appeared in a regulation NHL game for the Oilers, and Edmonton will need Smith to be in top condition going forward, especially now that Mikko Koskinen is out for at least the next week in Covid protocol.
- Zack Kassian is expected to be on the second line. Jesse Puljujärvi will appear on a line with Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Zack Kassian gets the bump to the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod. Will this move get Kassian going?
- Laurent Brossoit is starting for the Golden Knights tonight. Like the Oilers, Vegas is playing in the first of a back-to-back tonight. Brossoit will start tonight for the Golden Knights, while Robin Lehner is likely to go in Calgary.
