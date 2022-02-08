GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-3), 5th, Metro)

08 February 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice

Now on the other side of the NHL All-Star Break, the Oilers look to pick up right where they left things before the break. Specifically, they’d love to rattle off a few more 4-0-1 sets. They’ll need to put on their best tonight as the Vegas Golden Knights will be Edmonton’s first test. Can the Oilers pick up where they left off before the break?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“We’d liked to see him stay healthy, without a question...That’s a big factor for it, but he’s ready to go. He was ready last week and we decided to give him the break to get through it. He had a good practice today and he will be ready to go.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett on Mike Smith being back and ready.

You hope Mike Smith is ready to take a bit of the load here, but there’s significant reason for concern. Smith’s last action came just before the new year, he was out with a partially torn tendon in his hand since then. Equipped with a new set of gear (and hopefully about 40 games in him), he’ll start for the Oilers tonight.

THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS ARE SAYING

DeBoer on Eichel: He's been cleared for contact. That's the first day of full contact that he's had in 17 or 18 months...He feels great right now in talking to him. He's excited. pic.twitter.com/Yewg17xZVR — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 7, 2022

The Golden Knights were a spectacular team before the addition of Jack Eichel. Dropping the second best player from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft into the lineup could lock things up for the Golden Knights in the Pacific Division this season.

Eichel is not scheduled to appear tonight for the Golden Knights, but it sounds like he’s not far off.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Oilers lines and pairings from practice this afternoon:

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

McLeod-Draisaitl-Kassian

Hyman-RNH-Puljujarvi

Foegele-Shore-Ryan

Perlini-Turris-Benson



Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Lagesson-Barrie



Smith

Oil Kings' Kolby Hay

No Koskinen — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) February 7, 2022