Hurricanes Sink Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers dropped a 2-1 decision to the Caorlina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon. The team played a hard game against a very good Carolina team but couldn’t quite overcome a 2-0 first period deficit. Derek Ryan continued his hot streak as he scored the lone goal for the Oilers.

Mike Smith rebounded to have a decent game but was outdueled by a potential Vezina candidate in Frederik Andersen.

First Period:

The short-handed Oilers might have been missing a few key forwards upfront but that didn’t stop Connor McDavid from doing his thing. The captain burst into the Carolina zone and beat Frederik Andersen five-hole less than a minute in. 1-0 Oilers...or was it? Carolina challenged it for an offside and it was eventually called back as Warren Foegele found himself in the zone before the puck. The game remains 0-0.

A shift later the game would turn in Carolina’s favour after Tyson Barrie was caught interfering with Andrei Svechnikov. Luckily, the Oilers were able to keep the Hurricanes at bay.

Derek Ryan nearly kept his hot streak going with a shot that beat Andersen but not the post.

Edmonton would get their chance on the PP later, although not without some consequences. The call would be a double-minor for high-sticking McDavid in the face. The play caused some damage to McDavid who had to leave the game and miss the beginning the chance.

Edmonton would have a few decent chances on net but was unable to convert on the opportunity.

The Hurricanes struck first as a beautiful passing play ended with Teuvo Teravainen unleashing a one-timer from the slot into the net. 1-0 Carolina.

Barrie continued his parade to the penalty box on a pretty bizarre holding the stick call. It gave Carolina a chance to extend their lead, although Derek Ryan was denied on a breakaway chance. Once again, Edmonton would hold them at bay.

Hurricanes then went right back on the PP as Edmonton was caught with too many men. Discipline was becoming a problem for the Oilers as they had to go on their third kill in the opening frame. Sebastian Aho eventually found the twine on the chance as he was all alone in the slot. 2-0 Hurricanes late in the first.

Edmonton did get a late chance on the PP but wouldn’t be able to get anything done. They would have a bit of PP time to start the second. Hurricanes hold a 2-0 lead after the first.

Second Period:

Some good news to start the middle frame as McDavid was back on the ice for the Oilers. They opened the period with the man-advantage but weren’t able to convert. Brett Pesce extended the Hurricanes lead to 3-0 as he beat Smith over the shoulder. Yet, once again, it was challenged for an offside and was called back. Linesmen were sleeping in this one.

The Oilers would take advantage of the break as Derek Ryan STAYED HOT with a breakaway goal to get Edmonton on the board. 2-1 game and Edmonton was right back in this thing.

A loooooong delay to the game occurred about halfway through the period as the on-ice repair crew tried to replace a pane of glass. As luck would have they got a piece of stanchion stuck in the netting which would set up a thrilling sequence of events for the crowd. Eventually, everything was resolved and play continued.

Oilers would buckle down and go to work as the period entered its final five minutes. Some nice work along the boards by Draisaitl drew a penalty and McDavid nearly scored on the delayed call on an in tight chance. A crucial PP chance to tie things up before the period ended. The Hurricanes’ PK came up big to kill it off and would take the 2-1 lead into the final frame.

Third Period:

Edmonton came out with some jump In their step, but the Hurricanes met them with some heavy play. A playoff-like feel to the start of the period as the Oilers tried to knot things up.

Evander Kane nearly fed Draisaitl for the equalizer but it was deflected just shy of the net. Zach Hyman and Foegele also had a couple of decent chances in close that Andersen was able to get in front of.

Tyler Benson had a great chance from the slot and Colton Sceviour tried to bank the rebound off of Andersen, but no dice. Andrei Svechnikov came back with a glorious chance of his own but Smith was able to stand tall.

Edmonton would mount a late period push but they just couldn’t get anything going. The Hurricanes hold on to take the game 2-1.

Takeaways: