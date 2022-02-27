GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Carolina Hurricanes

Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3, 3rd, Pacific)
Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-4), 1st, Metro
27 February 2022
PNC Arena
11 AM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Canes Country
The Edmonton Oilers picked up two big juicy points in Florida yesterday on the backs of a Derek Ryan hat trick and a 44-save performance from MIkko Koskinen. Edmonton will try for two wins in a row against another formidable opponent, this time in Carolina.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Mike Smith will start in goal for the Oilers. Smith badly needs a good outing, else I can’t see how Ken Holland’s hand isn’t forced. Since returning from a tendon injury, Mike Smith has a .882 SV% in seven games. The Oilers will look for a big bounce back from him today.
- Carolina’s defence is the best in the league right now. It’s a double dose of trouble if you’re up against the Hurricanes as of late. They’re scoring over four goals a game on their current four game win streak and they allow just 2.37 goals against per game.
- The Oilers are clinging to a playoff spot, and could very much use these two points today. Edmonton is holding onto the last playoff spot in the Western Conference with 61 points. A win today would buy them half a breath as they’d leapfrog the Golden Knights. The Flames aren’t going away, and the Kings haven’t yet either. As the calendar turns from February to March, each point becomes more and more scrutinized. The Oilers have got to put the best lineup on the ice each and every night.
