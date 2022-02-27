GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-4), 1st, Metro

27 February 2022

PNC Arena

11 AM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Canes Country

The Edmonton Oilers picked up two big juicy points in Florida yesterday on the backs of a Derek Ryan hat trick and a 44-save performance from MIkko Koskinen. Edmonton will try for two wins in a row against another formidable opponent, this time in Carolina.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR