GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Carolina Hurricanes

Oilers look to go for their second win in as many days with a stop in Carolina

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3, 3rd, Pacific)

Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-4), 1st, Metro

27 February 2022

PNC Arena

11 AM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Canes Country

The Edmonton Oilers picked up two big juicy points in Florida yesterday on the backs of a Derek Ryan hat trick and a 44-save performance from MIkko Koskinen. Edmonton will try for two wins in a row against another formidable opponent, this time in Carolina.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Mike Smith will start in goal for the Oilers. Smith badly needs a good outing, else I can’t see how Ken Holland’s hand isn’t forced. Since returning from a tendon injury, Mike Smith has a .882 SV% in seven games. The Oilers will look for a big bounce back from him today.
  • Carolina’s defence is the best in the league right now. It’s a double dose of trouble if you’re up against the Hurricanes as of late. They’re scoring over four goals a game on their current four game win streak and they allow just 2.37 goals against per game.
  • The Oilers are clinging to a playoff spot, and could very much use these two points today. Edmonton is holding onto the last playoff spot in the Western Conference with 61 points. A win today would buy them half a breath as they’d leapfrog the Golden Knights. The Flames aren’t going away, and the Kings haven’t yet either. As the calendar turns from February to March, each point becomes more and more scrutinized. The Oilers have got to put the best lineup on the ice each and every night.

