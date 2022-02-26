GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Florida Panthers

Edmonton Oilers (28-20-3, 3rd, Pacific)
Florida Panthers (35-12-5), 1st, Atlantic
26 February 2022
FLA Live Arena
10:30 AM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Litter Box Cats
Edmonton looks to snap their two game losing streak as they take on the Panthers. Can the Oilers keep afloat against the Eastern Conference’s elite?
Oilers practicing in Coral Springs, FL ahead of Saturday’s matinee:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 25, 2022
McLeod - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan
Shore - Sceviour - Benson
Perlini - Turris
Nurse - Barrie
Lagesson - Ceci
Niemelainen - Bouchard
Broberg#Oilers pic.twitter.com/7nUDaGrGmI
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers need to get a strong effort in net. The Oilers played a solid road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, but goaltending was their Achilles’ heel in a 5-3 loss. There’s little room for error in today’s game against the Panthers, who lead the league averaging over four goals per game.
- The Oilers will need points from their top talent. Connor McDavid (4-5-9 in his last five) and Leon Draisaitl (2-6-8) will need to find the scoresheet in today’s matinee if the Oilers look to snap their two game losing streak.
- The Panthers are coming off a two game skid of their own: The Panthers are first in the league in wins and points, but they’re coming off losses against Columbus and Nashville in the past week. The last time Florida had a two game losing streak, they peeled off four wins in a row.
A win today brings the Oilers to within one point of third place. Let’s get at ‘er.
Loading comments...