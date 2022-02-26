GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers (35-12-5), 1st, Atlantic

26 February 2022

FLA Live Arena

10:30 AM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Litter Box Cats

Edmonton looks to snap their two game losing streak as they take on the Panthers. Can the Oilers keep afloat against the Eastern Conference’s elite?

Oilers practicing in Coral Springs, FL ahead of Saturday’s matinee:



McLeod - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan

Shore - Sceviour - Benson

Perlini - Turris



Nurse - Barrie

Lagesson - Ceci

Niemelainen - Bouchard

Broberg#Oilers pic.twitter.com/7nUDaGrGmI — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 25, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

The Oilers need to get a strong effort in net. The Oilers played a solid road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, but goaltending was their Achilles’ heel in a 5-3 loss. There’s little room for error in today’s game against the Panthers, who lead the league averaging over four goals per game.

The Oilers played a solid road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, but goaltending was their Achilles’ heel in a 5-3 loss. There’s little room for error in today’s game against the Panthers, who lead the league averaging over four goals per game. The Oilers will need points from their top talent. Connor McDavid (4-5-9 in his last five) and Leon Draisaitl (2-6-8) will need to find the scoresheet in today’s matinee if the Oilers look to snap their two game losing streak.

Connor McDavid (4-5-9 in his last five) and Leon Draisaitl (2-6-8) will need to find the scoresheet in today’s matinee if the Oilers look to snap their two game losing streak. The Panthers are coming off a two game skid of their own: The Panthers are first in the league in wins and points, but they’re coming off losses against Columbus and Nashville in the past week. The last time Florida had a two game losing streak, they peeled off four wins in a row.

A win today brings the Oilers to within one point of third place. Let’s get at ‘er.