GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Edmonton Oilers (28-19-3, 3rd, Pacific)
Tampa Bay Lightning (32-11-6, 2nd, Atlantic)
23 February 2022
Amalie Arena
5:30 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge
The Oilers are hitting the road for a five game road trip starting tonight in Tampa. Can the Oilers get back to the win column against a Lightning club that’s been out of action for over a week?
Oilers start a five-game road trip and three-game stretch vs. the East’s top three.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 24, 2022
Lineup in Tampa:
McLeod - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan
Shore - Benson
Nurse - Bouchard
Lagesson - Ceci
Broberg - Barrie
Niemelainen
Smith#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Lightning are playing their first game in eight days. No secret that Tampa’s got a lot of firepower, but they’ve been off for over a week. Can the Oilers get started early and catch a Tampa club that’s not fully awake?
- The top line has a new look. Ryan McLeod gets boosted to the top line left wing, while Zach Hyman flips to the right side. Can tonight’s combos make some scoring happen?
- This is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ 700th career game, Ah, Nuge. Seems like yesterday you were scoring three goals in your debut against the Penguins. Remember your first shoulder injury? Yeah. Congrats to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on making it 700 games with the Oilers. Here’s to the next 700.
