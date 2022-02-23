 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Oilers look to get back into the win column as they hit the road. They’ll face a tall task to start.

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (28-19-3, 3rd, Pacific)

Tampa Bay Lightning (32-11-6, 2nd, Atlantic)

23 February 2022

Amalie Arena

5:30 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge

The Oilers are hitting the road for a five game road trip starting tonight in Tampa. Can the Oilers get back to the win column against a Lightning club that’s been out of action for over a week?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • The Lightning are playing their first game in eight days. No secret that Tampa’s got a lot of firepower, but they’ve been off for over a week. Can the Oilers get started early and catch a Tampa club that’s not fully awake?
  • The top line has a new look. Ryan McLeod gets boosted to the top line left wing, while Zach Hyman flips to the right side. Can tonight’s combos make some scoring happen?
  • This is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ 700th career game, Ah, Nuge. Seems like yesterday you were scoring three goals in your debut against the Penguins. Remember your first shoulder injury? Yeah. Congrats to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on making it 700 games with the Oilers. Here’s to the next 700.

In This Stream

Edmonton Oilers @ Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day

View all 2 stories

Loading comments...