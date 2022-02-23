Mike Smith To Start For Oilers In Tampa

Mike Smith is back in the starter’s crease tonight for the Oilers.

Smith will start tonight after an ugly one against the Wild on Sunday. Smith was pulled after yielding four goals in seven shots, for a less than lovely .429 SV% on the night. Mikko Koskinen replaced Smith, he allowed three in relief.

Smith (5-5-1, .895 SV% / 3.61 GAA) has had a rollercoaster of a season so far. He’s 3-3 since returning from a partially torn tendon in his hand, he also spent time on IR with a lower body injury that he sustained earlier in the year after he was fallen on by a teammate.

If all goes well tonight, expect a split between Smith and Mikko Koskinen over the weekend, as the Oilers will be in action in Florida on Saturday and in Carolina the next day.

Tonight’s game begins at 5:30 MT, puck drop is live from Amalie Arena in Tampa.