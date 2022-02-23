Edmonton Oilers @ Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day

23 February 2022

Amalie Arena

5:30 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge

BACK TO ONE

The Oilers concluded a five game set in seven days, dropping a 7-3 contest to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Mike Smith was chased after yielding his fourth goal in seven shots, while the Oilers were unable to get anything going until the second period. By the time Evander Kane scored for Edmonton, the cat was already out of the bag. Tyler Benson scored his first NHL goal in the loss, Zach Hyman added one late.

The Oilers embark on a crucial five game road trip with a stop in Tampa to get things going. Can the Oilers keep the goals coming?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“Obviously, we didn’t have much jump today...We got off to a really bad start. This league is too hard to come back from a 4-0 deficit. We had a little push in the second but couldn’t really get anything going.”

Source

That’s Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl after his club’s 7-3 loss to the Wild on Sunday.

A forgettable day for the Oilers. Mike Smith had one he’d love to forget, the Oilers were unable to get anything on the board until the middle frame. Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft got a full practice in yesterday with a few roster tweaks, come out fresh and battle tonight.

THE LIGHTNING ARE SAYING

“We know Edmonton’s been playing a lot of hockey while we’ve been sitting around...These two (practice) days will help us, and we’ve just got to prepare and be ready.”

Source

That’s Lightning forward Pat Maroon, who just signed a two year extension.

Tonight is Tampa Bay’s first game in eight days. While they’re certainly well-rested, there’s a fair chance that they’ll be a bit rusty after being out of action for so long. Can the Oilers take advantage of what could be a rusty Lightning club?

HAVE SOME OF THIS