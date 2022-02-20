 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

Oilers’ five game win streak is put to the test with visit from Wild

By Jeff Chapman
Minnesota Wild v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (28-18-3, 3rd, Pacific)

Minnesota Wild (30-13-3, 3rd, Central)

20 February 2022

Rogers Place

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet 1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness

Victorious over the Jets in last night’s tilt, the Oilers will host the 30-win Wild tonight back in Edmonton. Can the Oilers make it six wins in a row?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • The Oilers are playing their fifth game in seven nights. Edmonton might need an extra minute or two in order to get the sea legs working, as they’ll play their fifth game in a week tonight. Can the Oilers get things going early on?
  • Mike Smith will start in goal for the OIlers. Smith’s last start was a 7-3 win where he turned aside 27 saves. He’ll look for his sixth win of the season tonight.
  • Colton Sceviour makes his way back to the lineup. Sceviour will play his first game for the Oilers in nearly a month after being called up a couple days ago. He’ll replace Brendan Perlini, who suited up for just 3:42 last game.

