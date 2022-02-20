GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild (30-13-3, 3rd, Central)

20 February 2022

Rogers Place

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet 1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness

Victorious over the Jets in last night’s tilt, the Oilers will host the 30-win Wild tonight back in Edmonton. Can the Oilers make it six wins in a row?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR