GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Washington Capitals

02 February 2022

Verizon Center

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Japers’ Rink

The Oilers are looking to get things back on track after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. They’re in Washington tonight to take on the Caps. It’s the last game before the All-Star Break, and the Oilers would absolutely love to hit the break with two points banked.

• Barrie returns

• McLeod in top six

• Koskinen starts



Oilers lineup in Washington:



Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto

McLeod - Draisaitl - Puljujarvi

Hyman - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan

Foegele - Shore - Kassian



Nurse - Bouchard

Keith - Ceci

Lagesson - Barrie



Koskinen#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 2, 2022

I’d like to say that Tony’s got it covered here.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Tyson Barrie makes his return to the lineup tonight. Barrie has been out for a couple of weeks with both upper and lower body injuries. He’s on the third pair with William Lagesson to start. The $50 question is: will it be he, or Evan Bouchard on the power play?

. Ovechkin is in the league’s Covid protocol and will miss tonight’s game. Ovechkin was on a four game pointless streak, I can’t imagine what a fifth one would look like. Mikko Koskinen will start for the Oilers in goal tonight. Koskinen is 3-0-1 in his last four, he’s playing for his sixteenth win of the season.

Oilers can climb to fifth place in the Pacific Division with a win tonight. Let’s have at it.