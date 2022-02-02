GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Washington Capitals

Edmonton Oilers (22-16-3), 6th, Pacific)
Washington Capitals (25-12-9, 4th, Metro)
02 February 2022
Verizon Center
5 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Japers’ Rink
The Oilers are looking to get things back on track after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. They’re in Washington tonight to take on the Caps. It’s the last game before the All-Star Break, and the Oilers would absolutely love to hit the break with two points banked.
• Barrie returns— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 2, 2022
• McLeod in top six
• Koskinen starts
Oilers lineup in Washington:
Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto
McLeod - Draisaitl - Puljujarvi
Hyman - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan
Foegele - Shore - Kassian
Nurse - Bouchard
Keith - Ceci
Lagesson - Barrie
Koskinen#Oilers
I’d like to say that Tony’s got it covered here.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Tyson Barrie makes his return to the lineup tonight. Barrie has been out for a couple of weeks with both upper and lower body injuries. He’s on the third pair with William Lagesson to start. The $50 question is: will it be he, or Evan Bouchard on the power play?
- The Capitals are without Alex Ovechkin tonight. Ovechkin is in the league’s Covid protocol and will miss tonight’s game. Ovechkin was on a four game pointless streak, I can’t imagine what a fifth one would look like.
- Mikko Koskinen will start for the Oilers in goal tonight. Koskinen is 3-0-1 in his last four, he’s playing for his sixteenth win of the season.
Oilers can climb to fifth place in the Pacific Division with a win tonight. Let’s have at it.
Loading comments...