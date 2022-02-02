GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Washington Capitals

02 February 2022

Verizon Center

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Japers’ Rink

HALTED AT FOUR

Matt Murray turned aside 37 shots, while Tim Stützle scored the overtime winner in Ottawa’s 3-2 win over the Oilers on Monday. Edmonton got goals from Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse, but it was Matt Murray who stood tall in net helping to pick up the win for Ottawa. The Senators are looking to climb up in the Atlantic standings, they now have points in five of their last six games. The Oilers look to start another winning streak tonight; they’ll have a tall ask against a Capitals club that’s looking to make Edmonton their third win in a row. Can the Oilers get back in the win column?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I think we could’ve probably had another step up in our effort, especially in the middle of that game...But with that said, we found a way to get a point. We haven’t been doing that much lately.”

Source

That’s Oilers forward Darnell Nurse after Edmonton’s 3-2 OT loss to the Senators on Monday.

Monday’s 3-2 overtime loss wasn’t a good sixty minutes for the Oilers. They went 0/3 on the power play and just looked out of sorts at times. Nurse is right, picking up a point is better than no points at all. Still, good teams should beat the Ottawa Senators.

THE CAPITALS ARE SAYING

“There were lots of good things...Just the fight back in the game. We were fighting back the whole night. There were a lot of things against us, a lot of adversity. I give the guys a lot of credit for just staying with it.”

Source

That’s Capitals coach Peter Laviolette after his club’s 4-3 OT win over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night.

Caps goaltender Ilya Samsonov turned aside 44 saves in Washington’s OT win. Dmitri Orlov was the hero in OT, scoring with just 43 ticks remaining on the clock.

HAVE SOME OF THIS