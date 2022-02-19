Oilers Hang On Despite Late Surge From Jets

The Oilers kept their win streak going after hanging on for a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Edmonton picked up goals from Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Connor McDavid (on a highlight pass from Leon Draisaitl) plus a late empty netter from Darnell Nurse to emerge victorious for the fifth straight time. Edmonton dominated play, keeping things comfortable for the first two periods. The Oilers let up on the gas a little in the third period when Adam Lowry scored a shorty. Kyle Connor’s PPG brought the Jets to within one goal with under six minutes in regulation. The Jets would try to strike back late while on the power play, but Darnell Nurse was able to score one in the yawning net to put the Oilers ahead for good.

Things got sketchy in the end, but it was good enough for the Oilers to emerge with two points. I don’t care how bad it looks, two points go in the bank before you leave.

Notes