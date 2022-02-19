AFTERNOON DELIGHT: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets (22-18-8, 6th, Central)

19 February 2022

Canada Life Centre

2 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Arctic Ice Hockey

FIVE ALIVE

The Oilers are in Winnipeg for an afternoon hookup. Today, they’ll look to extend their win streak to a cool five in a row if they can outduel the Jets. They’ll need to do it without one of their top players in Jesse Puljujärvi, who is likely out for a month with a lower body injury. Can the Oilers come out firing on all cylinders?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Oilers look for their fifth win under Woodcroft.



Lineup in Winnipeg:



Hyman - McDavid - Yamamoto

Kane - Draisaitl - McLeod

Feogele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan

Benson - Perlini



Nurse - Bouchard

Lagesson - Ceci

Niemelainen - Barrie

Broberg



Koskinen#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 19, 2022