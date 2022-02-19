AFTERNOON DELIGHT: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets

Edmonton Oilers (27-18-3, 3rd, Pacific)
Winnipeg Jets (22-18-8, 6th, Central)
19 February 2022
Canada Life Centre
2 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Arctic Ice Hockey
FIVE ALIVE
The Oilers are in Winnipeg for an afternoon hookup. Today, they’ll look to extend their win streak to a cool five in a row if they can outduel the Jets. They’ll need to do it without one of their top players in Jesse Puljujärvi, who is likely out for a month with a lower body injury. Can the Oilers come out firing on all cylinders?
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
Oilers look for their fifth win under Woodcroft.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 19, 2022
Lineup in Winnipeg:
Hyman - McDavid - Yamamoto
Kane - Draisaitl - McLeod
Feogele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan
Benson - Perlini
Nurse - Bouchard
Lagesson - Ceci
Niemelainen - Barrie
Broberg
Koskinen#Oilers
- Mikko Koskinen will get the start for the Oilers. Koskinen will get the nod tonight for the Oilers, it’s his first game since coming back from Covid protocols. His last start was February 2nd, a win at Washington.
- Kailer Yamamoto will fill in for Jesse Puljujärvi on the top line: The loss of Jesse Puljujärvi to injury will cause the Oilers to shuffle the right wings a bit. Kailer Yamamoto is expected to fill in for Puljujärvi today, look for Ryan McLeod to take Yamamoto’s spot on the wing. Colton Sceviour has been called up, but is not expected to be in Edmonton’s lineup today.
- Woodcroft is going 11/7 one more time: Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft is going with 11 forwards and seven defencemen once again. Seven defencemen will help keep some legs fresh, as the Oilers are back in action against the Wild tomorrow afternoon.
