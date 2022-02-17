GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

17 February 2022

Rogers Place

7 0PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

LOOKING FOR FOUR

The Oilers are 3-0 in Jay Woodcroft’s time behind the bench. Edmonton will look to make it four in a row as Anaheim pays a visit. The Ducks are coming off a lopsided 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames last night, a night that saw Ducks goalie John Gibson get pulled after allowing four goals in half a game. Can the Oilers take advantage of a Ducks club that might be a little tired after being in action last night?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

CORRECTION: Official roster is in. Benson is out. Broberg is in.



11F, 7D configuration for Woodcroft again. #Oilers https://t.co/0bFn1SfuCo — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 18, 2022

The Ducks are in action for the second night in a row. Anaheim had a night they'd like to forget against the Flames yesterday. The Oilers were last in action in a 5-2 win over the Kings on Tuesday night. Will a rested Oilers club be able to take advantage of a Ducks club that was in action last night?

Anaheim had a night they’d like to forget against the Flames yesterday. The Oilers were last in action in a 5-2 win over the Kings on Tuesday night. Will a rested Oilers club be able to take advantage of a Ducks club that was in action last night? Mike Smith is starting his second consecutive game . Smith turned aside 30 of 32 to take his fourth win of the season in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over the Kings on Tuesday night. Can he put in a full sixty minutes to secure his fifth win of the year?

. Smith turned aside 30 of 32 to take his fourth win of the season in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over the Kings on Tuesday night. Can he put in a full sixty minutes to secure his fifth win of the year? The Oilers are running an 11F/7D lineup one more time. Interesting choice to go with Shore on the short list. Will he get some minutes in tonight?

Oilers can be within two points of Vegas if they can put together a win tonight. Let’s see it.