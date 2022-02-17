GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

17 February 2022

Rogers Place

7 0PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

THREE FOR THREE

The Oilers are a perfect three-for-three since Jay Woodcroft took over coaching duties, and they’ll look to make it four as the Ducks fly into Rogers for their game tonight. Mike Smith turned aside 30 of 32 shots from LA, while the Oilers got five goals from five different players. It was Kailer Yamamoto who scored the eventual game winner in the third period, it was part of a four-goal Oiler third. Edmonton’s last two goals were empty netters, but hats off to the club for winning back-to-back games on the road.

The Oilers look to keep the good times going tonight against a Ducks club that got drubbed in a 6-2 loss to the Flames last night. Can they make it four in a row?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“We’ve asked everybody to up the work rate...We’re asking the team to play a certain style, a demanding style, and very happy that the team is seeing results.”

Source

That’s Oilers interim head coach Jay Woodcroft after his club’s 5-2 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Every club has a jolt of energy when a coaching change is made, but early results with Jay Woodcroft have me optimistic about the remainder of the season. Early indicators look like Woodcroft knows strengths and weaknesses of his club; he’s not afraid to go 11 forwards / 7 defencemen, he’s spreading out the ice time in order to keep players fresh. The right guys are playing more, while he’s not afraid to shorten the bench when needed. It’s looking good for now. Let’s see some more.

THE DUCKS ARE SAYING

“I’m big on odds and percentages...The chances that we were going to come back were low, so I’d rather have [Gibson] rested and ready for [Thursday].”

Source

That’s Anaheim head coach Dallas Eakins after his club’s 6-2 loss to the Flames last night.

Gibson yielded four in last night’s loss to the Flames before getting pulled, and Eakins is betting on a return to form tonight. Gibson’s last win dates back to January 29th, a one goal outing against the Senators.

