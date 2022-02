(NOTE: This episode was recorded on Sunday before the Oilers 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks and was delayed due to technical difficulties)

The Edmonton Oilers fired head coach Dave Tippett and defensive coach Jim Playfair last week...and the Copper and Blue crew have a lot to say about it!

Join Preston, Shona, and Gerard as they dive into what prompted the Oilers to make the change and what they can expect from Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson as the new guys in charge.