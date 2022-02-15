GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (24-18-3), 5th, Pacific)
Los Angeles Kings (24-16-7), 3rd, Pacific)
15 February 2022
Crypto Dot Com Arena
830 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet One
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
SHUTTING OUT THE SHARKS
The Oilers looked a wee bit sleepy for the first six minutes of the game, but it didn’t last long. Warren Foegele got the party started, Darnell Nurse added a goal just a minute later. The Oilers took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room, that’s how it lasted until Connor McDavid scored his 24th of the season early in the third period. The Oilers would cruise to a 3-0 victory, Stuart Skinner would pick up his first career shutout. It might not be the easiest win for the Oilers all season, but you’ll take a 20-shot shutout victory every day of the year.
The Oilers look to turn two with a win over the Kings tonight in Los Angeles. Can Edmonton make it a perfect trip through California?
Let’s go to the tape.
THE OILERS ARE SAYING
“It was pretty special...To say that I got an NHL shutout is something cool and something that you dream of as a kid. Definitely a really special moment and I’m really grateful for it.”
That’s Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner after his shutout victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Skinner’s first shutout was a 20-save affair over a Sharks team that was coming off a 2 week layoff. Doesn’t matter, they call count.
THE KINGS ARE SAYING
“If we sit on the sidelines and worry about what other teams are doing, what they’re adding or subtracting, we’re going to drive ourselves crazy. The 23 that put on our colors have to get better and that’s where improvement will come.”
That’s Kings head coach Todd McLellan on how he’s concentrating on his club rather than all the roster movement within the division.
The Kings are hanging tough right now in the Pacific with 55 points. They’d love to keep the Oilers at bay tonight as LA could close in on Calgary.
HAVE SOME OF THIS
- Warren Foegele scored his first goal in seventeen games last night. It’s his sixth of the season and I’m hopeful there are a few more right behind it.
- Jay Woodcroft is winning me over quickly. He dressed eleven forwards again last night, and he spread out the ice time pretty evenly among his seven defencemen. It’s almost like he planned on having another game coming up tonight. Darnell Nurse played a little more than 23 minutes, Tyson Barrie played 18:22 to lead the right side. That’s just smart coaching.
- Like the Sharks prior to last night’s game, the Kings haven’t played a game in two weeks. The Oilers will be playing their second in two days, but I still like the Oilers tonight if they can get off to a quick start and catch the Kings still waking up.
- Mike Smith should start for the Oilers tonight. Smith had a very successful outing in his last start against the Islanders, turning aside 37 shots. He looks for win number four on the season tonight. I’d expect to see Cal Petersen in net for the Kings.
- A regulation win puts the Oilers back in third place in the Pacific.
