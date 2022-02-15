GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings (24-16-7), 3rd, Pacific)

15 February 2022

Crypto Dot Com Arena

830 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

SHUTTING OUT THE SHARKS

The Oilers looked a wee bit sleepy for the first six minutes of the game, but it didn’t last long. Warren Foegele got the party started, Darnell Nurse added a goal just a minute later. The Oilers took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room, that’s how it lasted until Connor McDavid scored his 24th of the season early in the third period. The Oilers would cruise to a 3-0 victory, Stuart Skinner would pick up his first career shutout. It might not be the easiest win for the Oilers all season, but you’ll take a 20-shot shutout victory every day of the year.

The Oilers look to turn two with a win over the Kings tonight in Los Angeles. Can Edmonton make it a perfect trip through California?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“It was pretty special...To say that I got an NHL shutout is something cool and something that you dream of as a kid. Definitely a really special moment and I’m really grateful for it.”

Source

That’s Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner after his shutout victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Skinner’s first shutout was a 20-save affair over a Sharks team that was coming off a 2 week layoff. Doesn’t matter, they call count.

THE KINGS ARE SAYING

“If we sit on the sidelines and worry about what other teams are doing, what they’re adding or subtracting, we’re going to drive ourselves crazy. The 23 that put on our colors have to get better and that’s where improvement will come.”

Source

That’s Kings head coach Todd McLellan on how he’s concentrating on his club rather than all the roster movement within the division.

The Kings are hanging tough right now in the Pacific with 55 points. They’d love to keep the Oilers at bay tonight as LA could close in on Calgary.

HAVE SOME OF THIS